HS Football: Aztec vs. St. Pius X

Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase.
Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the opener on the NHL's preseason calendar Saturday.
While about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, it sounds like getting the rest of the way there is going to be a battle.
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are tied atop the wild-card standings.
The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension Saturday.
Usyk won by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Joshua.
Ben Simmons can't be convinced to return to the 76ers.
It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
Brooks Koepka let his emotions slip in a bad moment during the Ryder Cup.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.
Kevin Love didn't appreciate getting torn apart by Jerry Colangelo.
Team USA extended its lead on Europe on Day 2 at the Ryder Cup, setting up the Americans well for singles.
Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring on Saturday night in London after his bout with Callum Smith.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
The beginning of the end came when Shevchenko caught Murphy with a check hook that sent Murphy stumbling across the cage.
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt went deep twice as San Francisco set a franchise record for homers in a season, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Saturday night to extend their lead in the NL West. Belt hit a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jon Gray. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Belt’s career. His second drive to right field was the team’s 236th homer of the season, surpassing the 235 hit by the 2001 club. That squad featured Barry Bonds’ ma
EDMONTON — Canada will play Ireland in the Cup quarterfinals Sunday after winning two of three on Day 1 of the HSBC Canada Sevens. The Canadian men, who finished sixth last week at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver, opened play Saturday by beating Hong Kong 21-12 and Mexico 47-0 before running into a South Africa buzzsaw in the closing match of the day at Commonwealth Stadium. The Blitzboks, who downed Kenya to win the Vancouver tournament, ran in seven converted tries in a 4