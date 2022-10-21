HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook review: the best Chromebook, but one you probably shouldn’t buy
HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is one of the nicest Chromebooks we’ve ever seen. It has a gorgeous screen, powerful internals, a great keyboard and trackpad and solid industrial design. It also has a jaw-dropping price, starting at well over $1,000. That’s a ton of money for any laptop, let alone one that runs ChromeOS. Google’s cloud-based operating system is mature, capable and easy to use, but we’re still looking at a laptop where the excellent hardware is held back by the software.