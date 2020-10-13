Hozier Tips Busker Performing 'Take Me to Church' on Dublin Street

Hozier tipped a busker playing his hit song “Take Me to Church” in Dublin, Ireland, on October 12, prompting the street musician to pause and thank the star.

Martin McDonnell was performing an acoustic rendering of the song on Grafton Street when Hozier, seen wearing a protective mask, briefly stopped and dropped a tip into McDonnell’s guitar case before stepping away.

“Oh my god, no way!” McDonnell is heard saying, mid-song, as he recognizes the star. The startled McDonnell then pauses the music to shout after Hozier, “Thank you so much! Have a good one, man!”

Later, on Instagram, McDonnell thanked Hozier again, writing, “Thanks for stopping by today @hozier, feel free to join in next time bro.” Credit: Avisha Panchu via Storyful