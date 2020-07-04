Howling Boston Terrier Teams Up With Violinist for Star-Spangled Banner Rendition

Illinois-based violinist Polly Launay teamed up with her family’s Boston terrier to produce a version of the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the holiday weekend on July 2.

Launay was visiting family in Oblong, Illinois, for the Fourth of July weekend when she recorded footage of the pooch, named Kyle, howling along to her rendition of the national anthem.

Posting the footage to Facebook, Launay said, “Kyle and I want to wish you all a Happy 4th of July,” adding, “Thank you to all who have served and are serving! God bless!” Credit: Polly Launay via Storyful