Houthi rebels hijack cargo ship in Red Sea
Houthi rebels release footage of Red Sea cargo ship hijack. Source: Yemeni Armed Forces
Houthi rebels release footage of Red Sea cargo ship hijack. Source: Yemeni Armed Forces
Moscow being forced to rely more heavily on penal recruits and mobilised reservists, Kyiv claims
Donald Trump spoke to a rally of supporters about old claims that sex workers had once urinated on him on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
With the Israeli Defense Forces, we traveled in a convoy of darkened Humvees to see the entrance of the newly exposed tunnel shaft in the compound of Al-Shifa Hospital.
"Nobody got arrested," the comedian said. "That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves."
NEW YORK — The Trump Organization’s longtime controller returned to the witness stand Monday as a witness for the defense at Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and continued to downplay his role in the fraudulent financial statements central to the case. Jeffrey McConney, accused in the $250 million lawsuit alongside Trump and his high-ranking execs, again laid responsibility on the ...
Ukrainian fighters have successfully targeted two sophisticated radar stations operated by occupiers near the city of Dmitriev in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on Nov. 20.
"As far as I'm concerned, the chaos starts at the top," said Rep. Jasmine Crockett.
Ukrainian combat UAV Backfire, resistant to electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures, has been successfully tested on the battlefield and will enter mass production pending approval from the Defense Ministry, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in a Telegram post on Nov. 20.
"The food looked very good. I wanted to have some, but they didn’t have any for me," the former president said
Ukrainian military forces are continuously exploring creative methods to strike at the rear facilities of Russian occupiers, devising highly inventive approaches.
Russia made a rare admission Western sanctions had worked to throttle its economy, but also claimed it is on track to grow as much as 3% this year.
Cracks are beginning to appear in Russian support for the Ukraine war, as the streets of Moscow have become the stage for a damning display of domestic dissent.
The MSNBC anchor slammed the new House speaker's condemnation of one Republican as being totally at odds with his praise of the former president.
While lawyers for Donald Trump were trying to get a gag order lifted, Republicans should have been rallying for a universal gag order to shut him up.
EDMONTON — The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election. Preston Manning, the former head of the Reform Party, made the pitch last week in an email sent to Conservative MPs on the same day the report from the panel he chaired was published. The email begins with the salutation "Dear CPC friends," but the recipients list inclu
Earlier this month, The Bank of Canada said the era of super-low interest rates was likely over and warned businesses and households to plan for higher borrowing costs than they have been used to in recent years. The government has also announced plans to convert six federal properties into 2,800 new homes by March and is accelerating a process to identify more public buildings for home conversion as the country grapples with a housing shortage. Housing supply has failed to keep up with Canada's immigration-fueled population growth, and affordability worsened during the coronavirus pandemic when housing prices soared due to high demand amid low borrowing costs.
Hamas smuggled bullets used in the Oct 7 massacre into Gaza in food bags designed for humanitarian aid, the Israeli military has claimed.
Ukraine's military said the goal is to make Russian forces as uncomfortable as possible this winter, and deliver "surprises from the sky."
In the American presidential election of 2024, there will be more presidential candidates on the ballot than there are major political parties.
Russia may use M-55 aircraft to improve its limited reconnaissance capabilities in Ukraine, according to the UK Defense Department.