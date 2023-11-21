Houthi rebels hijack cargo ship in Red Sea

Reuters

Earlier this month, The Bank of Canada said the era of super-low interest rates was likely over and warned businesses and households to plan for higher borrowing costs than they have been used to in recent years. The government has also announced plans to convert six federal properties into 2,800 new homes by March and is accelerating a process to identify more public buildings for home conversion as the country grapples with a housing shortage. Housing supply has failed to keep up with Canada's immigration-fueled population growth, and affordability worsened during the coronavirus pandemic when housing prices soared due to high demand amid low borrowing costs.