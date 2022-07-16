Houston Zoo Sea Lions Given Cool Treats to Beat Texas Heat

Sea lions at the Houston Zoo were treated with “an extra splash zone and ice enrichment” to stay cool in the Texas heat, the zoo said.

The sea lions weren’t the only creatures to receive these cooling treats. Houston Zoo told Storyful that the resident goats and dingoes also got buckets of ice and frozen treats, while the tortoises “enjoyed being sprinkled with cool water.”

This footage shows the sea lions rolling around in the ice cubes, jumping into the water, and swimming in circles as extra water is sprayed into the pool. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful