Houston Mayor Pledges Aid to Haiti After Deadly Earthquake

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed the deadly magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed more than 220 people in Haiti on Saturday morning, August 14.

In a video shared to Twitter, Turner said, “There are a lot of Haitians within our community. Let’s be very supportive. The city will be very supportive. Whatever we can do to assist the people in Haiti, we are going to do. We are going to step up.”

The mayor said Houston would help Haiti just as the city had been helped many times during its own crises, such as like Hurricane Harvey.

“Let’s step up and do our part,” Turner said.

Haiti’s Civil Protection agency said at least 227 people were killed in a preliminary report on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Sylvester Turner via Storyful