Houston Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus for Third Time in Two Months

A man in Houston is speaking out about his coronavirus symptoms after testing positive for the third time in two months, discussing his experience in this video shared with Storyful on May 5.

Christian Bermea, 26, says he originally tested positive on March 19, then again on April 13, and most recently on May 1. Bermea said he will take another test on May 7 and is hoping for a negative result.

As of May 4, Texas had reported 33,369 cases of the coronavirus and 906 deaths. Credit: Christian Bermea via Storyful