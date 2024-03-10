Is Houston being slept on as the best team in college basketball?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Cougars’ 76-46 win over the Kansas Jayhawks and discusses whether Houston is definitively the best team in men’s college basketball this season.
REGINA — Brendan Bottcher shortened his road to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship, but not without drama. Up a point coming home with hammer against Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, the 10th end paused for almost four minutes while the ramifications of a rock burned by his team were sorted out. Lead Ben Hebert's broom head clicked third Marc Kennedy's thrown stone in motion when Hebert and second Brent Gallant crossed brooms. "Not my first burnt rock. Probably won't be my last," Bo
The rapper Drake shared on social media that he placed a six-figure bet on the upcoming main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.
The Vegas Golden Knights were ultra-aggressive before the NHL trade deadline as they seek to defend their Stanley Cup title.
USA TODAY's baseball travelers vote on their favorite ballparks, from the best to the worst.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane were among the players issued fines by the NHL on Friday. McCabe was fined the maximum of US$5,000 allowable under the NHL/NHL Players' Association collective bargaining agreement for cross-checking Boston forward Brad Marchand in the first period of the Bruins 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The hit at 3:53 of the first period came moments after McCabe had been assessed an interference penal
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert's money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA's wrath. Minnesota's center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After being whistled for his sixth foul and being ejected, Gobert stayed on the
TORONTO — Brad Treliving was willing to make a splash heading into the NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs general manager instead settled for a depth addition following two moves aimed at bolstering his blue-line corps. Toronto will now hope any other question marks can be answered from within. "There's certainly some areas I really like," Treliving said of his team's play shortly after Friday's 3 p.m. cutoff passed. "There's areas that we need to improve upon. We tried to make some moves to ad
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić became the first player in NBA history to record a 35+ point triple-double in four straight games as his side outlasted the Miami Heat, 114-108, on Thursday.
Max Verstappen backs Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after it emerges the Austrian could be suspended from his role.
REGINA — A revitalized Mike McEwen has been good for Saskatchewan's chances of ending a 43-year-old drought at the Canadian men's curling championship. Recruited last year by Colton Flasch, Kevin Marsh and Daniel Marsh to skip them as their out-of-province import, they beat Matt Dunstone 6-5 on Saturday and were two wins from becoming the first Saskatchewan team to win a Brier since Rick Folk's in 1980. The host province advanced to Sunday's semifinal, and avoided elimination, in Regina's Brand
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. Due to Marner's absence, William Nylander is slated to play alongside Auston Matthews against the Habs. The game comes a day after the NHL trade deadline. The Canadiens dealt goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils while the Leafs bolstered their blue line corps with Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild
WWE SmackDown will have an impact on WrestleMania, especially with the anticipated fight between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Here's what to know.
The retired NFL quarterback offered his Instagram followers a sneak peek inside his home on Friday
Stephen Roche and his golf partner got quite a show at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria, Australia.
TORONTO — Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media. The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds. "I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues," Votto said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue
Bearman, 18, will become Britain’s youngest driver to take part in a Formula One race at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Francis Ngannou said he "didn't feel" the punch from Anthony Joshua that knocked him out in the second round of their heavyweight fight.
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller leads this week's defensemen pickups, as the trade deadline concludes Friday afternoon.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored the decisive shootout goal and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit and a disallowed overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Jacob Bryson scored the tying goal with 8:21 remaining and Tage Thompson scored 15 1/2 minutes into the first period as Buffalo snapped an 0-2-1 skid. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots through overtime, and two more in the shootout, and sealed the win by getting his stick and blocker out to stop R