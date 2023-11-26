Housing for the Holidays: Yellow House
Experts have dubbed it a “silver tsunami.”
An Ontario Superior Court judge has denied an application from the City of Kingston for an order to clear the encampment at Belle Park.Justice Ian Carter found the city's ban on overnight sheltering was unconstitutional and, in his decision, added an exception to its bylaw allowing people who are homeless to temporarily put up shelters in parks.He also ruled the city may apply for a new injunction.John Done, a lawyer with the Kingston Community Legal Clinic, helped represent 14 named encampment
A block of historic row houses in Cabbagetown is shaping up as a battleground between housing advocates and heritage watchdogs.The six derelict homes are slated to be redeveloped as low-income housing by the owner, Toronto Community Housing (TCH). But those renovations have been stalled for years, at least in part because of their heritage status, which means TCH has to pass many and often expensive city hurdles before work can begin.But advocacy group HousingNowTO's technical lead Mark Richards
Tensions in Congress are rising to the point that lawmakers are close to throwing hands.
As she delivered her fall economic update earlier this week, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told the House of Commons "our country needs more homes — and we need more of them, fast."For one Ontario woman who's been living in her car since August, fast can't come fast enough. The 45-year-old woman has been sleeping in her vehicle for the last three months while working full time and trying to find a new place to live. CBC News has agreed not to name her for safety reasons. She told he
British Columbia will push forward controversial proposed changes that will impact how municipalities can respond to homeless encampments, the province's housing minister said Thursday, despite calls from the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM), B.C.'s human rights commissioner and several civil liberties groups to hit pause.If passed, Bill 45 would amend the two charters that outline how municipalities are governed in B.C. — the Community Charter and Vancouver Charter — to require municipalitie
A council will spent £5m on buying properties that can be used for temporary accommodation.
