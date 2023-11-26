Housing for the Holidays: Yellow House

CBC

As she delivered her fall economic update earlier this week, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told the House of Commons "our country needs more homes — and we need more of them, fast."For one Ontario woman who's been living in her car since August, fast can't come fast enough. The 45-year-old woman has been sleeping in her vehicle for the last three months while working full time and trying to find a new place to live. CBC News has agreed not to name her for safety reasons. She told he