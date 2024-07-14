House's second-deck HR in Futures Skills showcase
Nationals No. 5 prospect Brady House crushes a home run to the second deck of Globe Life Field during the Futures Skills Showcase
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Sprinter Issam Asinga, who set the under-20 world record in the 100 meters, is suing Gatorade. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the company gave him a product with a banned substance, leading to a suspension.
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
"This is inexcusable."
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
The Berhalter era is over as U.S. Soccer will immediately begins its search for a replacement to lead the USMNT toward and at the 2026 World Cup.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.