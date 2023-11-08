House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib
The House voted late Tuesday to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress — an extraordinary rebuke of her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
“He does the same thing over and over and over,” said the ex-president’s former right-hand man.
The MSNBC host called it “the stupidest possible thing he could say” under oath.
Reuters/Shannon StapletonJudge Tanya Chutkan ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s attorneys could have a extra few weeks to file subpoenas and motions regarding evidence in his Washington election-subversion trial—a far cry from the three-month delay his team requested. The new deadline for subpoena motions is Nov. 27, and the deadline for motions seeking to compel prosecutors to produce evidence is now Dec. 13. The old deadline was set to be Thursday. Tuesday’s ruling is a small win for Trump, who
After Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump should get a "better sketch artist" in court, and called her work a travesty, the artist hit back.
In a separate line of questioning, Trump also seemingly forgot he'd stopped being president by 2021.
Donald Trump was not the only person to attract attention when his fraud trial began in Manhattan.
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire. Loblaw Companies Ltd. said it’s worried the code could "raise food prices for Canadians by more than $1 billion" in a letter sent to members of both the steering committee developing the code and the industry sub-committee on Nov. 1, and obtained by The Canadian Press. The grocer cannot endorse the code in its current form, wrote ch
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s use of doubles has been confirmed, despite Kremlin’s staunch denials by the Kremlin, according to multiple sources.
Fox NewsDonald Trump’s whiny and rambling testimony Monday in his civil fraud trial in New York was captured by a courtroom sketch artist whose depiction of the former president could use some improvements, former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News’ The Five. When asked if she had any advice for Trump, the Fox News co-host said he should just “keep doing what he’s doing,” adding: “I would advise him to ask for a better sketch artist, because I think that does not
The Florida governor goaded the former president about why he won't debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
Kentucky’s incumbent governor is projected to win again as the only Democrat elected statewide in the deeply red Bluegrass State.
Democrats failed to quash Republicans' latest effort to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib failed. The final vote is set to take place on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump defended his wealth and business on Monday, tangling from the witness stand with the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial and denouncing as a “political witch hunt” a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth. Trump's long-awaited testimony about property valuations and financial statements was punctuated by personal jabs at a judge he said was biased against him and at the state attorney general, whom he derided as a “political
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker said something that even her biggest critics agreed with.
The Arkansas governor, who was press secretary under the former president, had avoided backing him for 2024.
"He stood up to what he believes to be an unfair proceeding, America believes to be an unfair proceeding," David Schoen tells Poppy Harlow The post Trump’s Former Lawyer Tells CNN His Fraud Trial Is a ‘Circus’ That Only ‘Serves Him Well in the Polls’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
"It doesn't seem like you knew what you were talking about," Pelley snapped at Trump's alleged election accomplice.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s trip this week to Israel, Jordan and other key players in the region vividly demonstrates the dangerous misconceptions underlying America’s Middle East policy. Blinken’s visit also shows how rapidly Joe Biden’s superficially strong support for Israel is eroding. The Israel Defense Forces are now racing against time before he wilts under domestic and international pressure, and the West’s collective enemies exploit his flawed world view.
Desi Lydic explained why "crazy boring" Johnson is the perfect new House speaker for Republicans.