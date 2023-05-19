House of Ukraine organizes event, flash mob dance to celebrate Ukrainian holiday
San Diegans’ ongoing support for those fighting in Ukraine in the war against Russia is unwavering as is their concern for their relatives who are still in country.
After the show, Candi Davis recounted Winfrey kicked off her heels, sat on the edge of the stage, and had a heart-to-heart with audience members.
Ohio mother Judy Malinowski miraculously survived for almost two years after her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her alight. Suffering unimaginable pain, she used that time to fight for other victims and record testimony in her own murder trial that sent her attacker to prison for life, writes Sheila Flynn
Actress and Sports Illustrated cover star Megan Fox stole the show at the magazine's issue launch party in a plunging, sheer mesh dress and we are obsessed.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Friends of the British royal family have mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York, after photographs, videos and other participants’ accounts gave a very different—and much less perilous—impression of the evening’s events, with one friend of Princ
Emily Ratajkowski just dropped a major Instagram post that shows off her toned butt in a thong bikini. The model's go-to workout is a Zumba class.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE that the couple was involved in a "relentless pursuit" for "over two hours"
The Ohio Republican's latest message backfires on Twitter.
At 20 years old, Montrealer Gisèle-Rose Wagner may give up on her dream of becoming a nurse after wasting thousands of dollars and countless hours on a test she has been unable to pass. Four times she's tried — and failed. "I feel kind of hopeless because I have done it so many times," said Wagner. "Usually you have three shots, but sometimes you can annul an exam for different reasons." That's what Wagner did — annulling one failed attempt, hoping adjustments to the controversial exam in March
Miley Cyrus graced the cover of British Vogue's June 2023 issue in two bodysuit looks, one featuring very high cut legs and the other more cut-outs than fabric.
Calista Flockhart posted a sweet pic of her actor husband admiring her black tulle gown before the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The singer left little to the imagination in her netted dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
Political opponents such as former President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized DeSantis over the outcome.
Reese and Dunne are the first college athletes to be featured in the coveted issue
The former TV host, who denies her 2022 election defeat for Arizona governor, didn't hold back with her praise of the former president.
The rising musician bared all for W Magazine's Pop Issue
The Texas Republican pointed out a key issue that the former president just doesn’t seem to understand.
A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May 6 shooting of Gregory Kelly, 37, of Detroit, who also was inside the gas station. Kelly and two other men inside the gas station repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out, Worthy said.
The moniker wasn't the compliment that Gaetz meant, said critics.
Vladimir Putin had a massive underground lair built beneath his secret palace by the Black Sea, according to plans posted online by the engineering firm behind the project.
An internal US Air Force assessment obtained by Yahoo News is likely to ratchet up pressure on the Biden Administration to send the planes to Ukraine.