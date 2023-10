The Daily Beast

Fox NewsFox News host Laura Ingraham bent over backwards to use President Joe Biden’s remarks Tuesday on the deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas as an excuse to complain about former President Donald Trump’s many indictments. “This is a moment for the United States to come together—to grieve with those who are mourning,” Biden had said at the White House, while also reiterating U.S. support for Israel. “Let’s be real clear: there is no place for hate in Americ