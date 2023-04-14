House explosion claims life of woman in Berlin
A house explosion killed one person and injured another in Berlin, Massachusetts.
Orlando Bloom revealed that he and Katy Perry don't have "enough" sex when asked by an interviewer.
‘I think there’s too much drama around them,’ the Indian-American author said
Bout said he wired a telegram to Trump warning him that his "life is in peril" and invited him to seek "safe haven" in Russia.
The Cambridges have entered the chat.
The elusive animal was spotting grazing near a Canadian highway.
Florida Republicans are pushing legislation that would make it a felony to knowingly provide transportation to an undocumented immigrant.
The precise veracity of the large cache of intelligence documents that have apparently been leaked from the Pentagon might be open to question, but there can be little doubt about the negative impact that they are having on Ukraine’s war effort. Even if the release of the documents turns out to be part of a clever disinformation campaign by the Kremlin’s cyber-trolls, it could nevertheless prompt Ukraine’s high command to rethink its long-planned counteroffensive against Russian forces.
‘I feel really in my body and I think of it as a beautiful thing,’ the TV host said
The Duchess of Sussex is staying in California with her two children, where they'll celebrate Prince Archie's birthday during the coronation weekend
‘Josh McLemore wasn’t a criminal. He was mentally ill and in crisis. He was out of touch with reality and needed help,’ an attorney for the family said
The lawsuit was brought against former president last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James
The FBI last night arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard on suspicion of leaking hundreds of US intelligence documents.
King Charles III's Coronation is less than one month away. Which royals will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the special event?
Elizabeth Hurley modeled a white bikini from her swimwear line while dancing in the Maldives in a new Instagram video. Fans are obsessed with the look.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Sussex will attend the ceremony without his wife and children
‘I will never get my head around the fact that I’ve been so lucky,’ she tearfully said on TikTok
“We couldn’t believe it,” the landowners told news outlets.
It is a simple question with a very complicated answer: how much should you weigh? While many people spend their 30s, 40s and 50s watching their weight, the evidence suggests that by the time you reach your 70s, you should be more preoccupied with maintaining – or even gaining – weight than losing it.
A fresh take on her beloved Canadian tuxedo.
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday sued his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, seeking at least $500 million for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. "Defendant breached his fiduciary duties owed to Plaintiff by virtue of their attorney-client relationship by both revealing Plaintiff's confidences, and spreading falsehoods about Plaintiff, likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct," the lawsuit said. The lawsuit, filed in Miami federal court, accused Cohen of "an onslaught of fiduciary and contractual breaches" through numerous "inflammatory and false statements" about Trump in books, his podcast and media appearances.