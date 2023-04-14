House explosion claims life of woman in Berlin

The Telegraph

The precise veracity of the large cache of intelligence documents that have apparently been leaked from the Pentagon might be open to question, but there can be little doubt about the negative impact that they are having on Ukraine’s war effort. Even if the release of the documents turns out to be part of a clever disinformation campaign by the Kremlin’s cyber-trolls, it could nevertheless prompt Ukraine’s high command to rethink its long-planned counteroffensive against Russian forces.