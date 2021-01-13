House debates ahead of second Trump impeachment vote
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins Kristin Myers to break down the latst developments on the Trump impeachment debate.
It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.
Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.
Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.
TORONTO — Former New York Red Bulls boss Chris Armas has been chosen as Greg Vanney's successor as head coach of Toronto FC, according to a source. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the appointment had not been made official. That is expected to happen later Wednesday, The hire was first reported by TSN. Vanney stepped down Dec. 1 after more than six years at TFC's helm. He subsequently was named coach of the Los Angeles Galaxy. Armas, an elite defensive midfielder during a 12-year playing career with the Los Angeles Galaxy and Chicago Fire, was let go as head coach by the Red Bulls last September with the team at 3-4-2. He inherits a Toronto club that finished runner-up in the regular-season standings at 13-5-5 despite playing just four games at home due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. TFC shifted operations to East Hartford, Conn., exiting in the first round of the playoffs after a 1-0 loss to lower-seeded Nashville. Armas will join the search for a new designated player, with Toronto opting not pick up the option of Argentine forward Pablo Piatti. Depth in the backline is also a need. After succeeding Jesse Marsch as head coach of the Red Bulls in July 2018, Armas led the team on a 12-2-3 run to clinch the 2018 Supporters’ Shield. His overall record with New York was 29-21-11. Armas had previously served as a Red Bulls assistant coach for 3 1/2 seasons, two of which as the top assistant in charge of New York's attack. Current Toronto GM Ali Curtis was sporting director of the Red Bulls from December 2014 to February 2017. Prior to the Red Bulls, Armas was an assistant coach with the Chicago Fire and head coach of the Adelphi University women’s team in Long Island, N.Y. The Galaxy drafted Armas seventh overall in the 1996 MLS supplemental draft. That same year, Los Angeles selected Vanney 17th overall in the inaugural MLS College Draft. Armas, a former Long Island Rough Rider, spent two seasons in L.A. before being traded to the Chicago Fire ahead of their inaugural 1998 campaign. He helped the Fire win both the MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup that year. He was named to the MLS Best XI from 1998 through 2001 before being sidelined by a knee injury. He returned in 2003, earning MLS Comeback Player of the Year and MLS Best XI honours. Armas, who captained Chicago from 2003 to 2007, played in 264 MLS regular-season games (260 starts) with two goals and 48 assists. He retired at the end of the 2007 season. On the international front, Armas won 66 caps for the U.S., and was chosen U.S. Soccer's Male Athlete of the Year in 2000. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan, 13, 3021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
The Maple Leafs feel like the problem has been identified. And they spent much of the off-season reshaping their roster, and looking inwards, in hopes of correcting the issue.
The Bears are keeping everything the same, though they have a big question at QB.
For the fourth straight day, the NBA has been forced to postpone a day due to COVID-19 issues.
Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.
"I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."
Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were once the most polarizing players of the 2018 Draft. Now, they're looking to lead the Bills and Ravens to the Super Bowl.
On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.
The 2021 fantasy hockey season is finally upon us. Check out these key DFS strategies.
MANCHESTER, England — Phil Foden enhanced his growing reputation with a superb individual goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, becoming his team’s top scorer in the Premier League this season in the process. Foden took a touch from Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to cut inside Brighton defender Adam Webster, before lashing a low, right-foot shot just inside the post from the edge of the area in the 44th minute. It was his eighth goal in 22 appearances for City this season, a team-high five of those coming in the league. With four goals in his last six games, Foden has been City’s shining light of late after finally getting a run of games under manager Pep Guardiola. City toiled at times against Brighton, especially in the final 30 minutes when the visitors pushed more players forward, but had plenty of chances to win the game by a much bigger margin. Not least when De Bruyne won a penalty in stoppage time after being brought down by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, only for substitute Raheem Sterling to fire his spot kick over the crossbar. Before that, De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan squandered one-on-one chances, while Bernardo Silva struck the post. Still, Foden’s goal was enough to lift City above Leicester and Everton into the top four, with Guardiola’s side four points behind leader Manchester United but with a game in hand. The 20-year-old Foden struggled for starts in the opening months of the season, especially in the league, but has now made the lineup for City’s last four games in all competitions and is showing just why he is rated among the top talents not just in England but in Europe. He ran into trouble off the field this season, though, when he was dropped from the England squad — along with another youngster in Man United striker Mason Greenwood — for breaching coronavirus restrictions by meeting women from outside the team’s bio-secure bubble after a match against Iceland. He will be eased back into the England team — national-team manager Gareth Southgate was at Etihad Stadium for the match against Brighton and cannot have failed to be impressed — but looks to have established himself in City’s best side. City’s much-improved defence made it four clean sheets in its last five games, with the only goal conceded coming in the final seconds of the 3-1 win at Chelsea. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
These five players are clear stars, but our fantasy football analysts are wary about drafting them in the 2021 season.
What James Harden is doing right now in the NBA has to be some other form of performance art.
PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin understands change is inevitable, though the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach also knows his organization has avoided it more than most. Probably not this time. A blowout playoff loss at home to Cleveland still fresh, Tomlin allowed on Wednesday that the upheaval could be significant over the next few months. On the surface, an 11-0 start and an AFC North title looks like a wildly successful season. In most places it is. It's not in Pittsburgh. And four years removed from the team's last post-season victory, Tomlin feels it more acutely than most. Given a looming salary-cap crunch and three straight December swoons, the team's practice of perpetually kicking the can down the road in order to remain competitive may have to stop. “It is challenging,” Tomlin said. "The depths of (our situation) is challenging, so there’s a lot of work ahead.” Starting with whether Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021. The 38-year-old quarterback played remarkably well at times a year removed from right-elbow surgery but was occasionally mistake-prone down the stretch, including a four-interception performance against Cleveland. Roethlisberger is under contract for next season and indicated he hopes the Steelers bring him back. At the same time, he carries a $41 million salary cap hit, meaning general manager Kevin Colbert will have to get pretty creative to fill out the rest of the roster likely to be put together without looming free agents. Those include outside linebacker Bud Dupree, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Mike Hilton. Asked if he anticipates having Roethlisberger under centre in 2021, Tomlin said “we haven’t made any decisions about any of our personnel along those lines." “I think it’s reasonable to assume there is a chance he is going to be back, certainly,” Tomlin added. That decision, whether it's Roethlisberger's or the team's, will likely have to be made before Roethlisberger receives a $15 million roster bonus due in mid-March. It's one of many forks in the road the Steelers will have to navigate, a list that includes whether to retain offensive co-ordinator Randy Fichtner and defensive co-ordinator Keith Butler. Butler helped oversee a defence that finished third in the league in yards and allowed and topped the NFL in sacks for the fourth straight season. The offence became overly reliant on Roethlisberger thanks to a running game that finished at the bottom in both yards rushing and yards per carry. Tomlin refused to be specific in his criticism of either the scheme or the players. “I think when you’re dead last in anything, it’s all of the above,” he said. "We better assess it as such. We will not accept our current position in that area. We’ve got to attack that and we will.” The Steelers have put together 17 straight seasons at .500 or better, the longest active streak in the league. Even with long-term retooling imminent regardless of whether Roethlisberger opts in for 2021 or not, Tomlin remains adamant the expectations stay the same. “It is our desire to be competitive, compete for and pursue (titles),” Tomlin said. “That will be our mindset, no doubt.” Yet the reality is the Steelers haven't advanced in the post-season since the divisional round of the 2016 playoffs. They've allowed 37 points or more during their three-game post-season losing streak dating back to the 2016 AFC championship, including giving up a franchise-record 48 to the Browns. “It has been a disappointment,” Tomlin said. “I’ll acknowledge that and not maintain status quo and hope the outcome changes. That’s the definition of insanity.” The status quo has largely worked effectively for 50 years. No franchise has won more Super Bowls. Only the Patriots have played in more. A decade removed from the team's last appearance in the only game by which the success and failure of a season is measured — at least in Pittsburgh — the Steelers head into a longer than expected off-season at a crossroads. The process of seeking answers begins in earnest almost immediately. Still, the sting of the fall from a franchise-best 11-0 start to the ignominy of a 1-5 finish remains fresh. “It’s the loss,” Tomlin said "The nature of the loss. Where we were. How we were trending. The fact that we’re simply not playing this week.” And won't be playing for a while. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Will Graves, The Associated Press
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon discuss Seattle's offensive struggles in the second half of the 2020 NFL season.
'The people involved attacked the very fabric of the democracy we all proudly represent and, in turn, also let our community down.'
VANCOUVER — The City of Cranbrook, B.C., is suing its former hockey team as well as the Western Hockey League over the team's departure in 2019. The Kootenay Ice left for Manitoba before the start of the 2019-20 season, becoming the Winnipeg Ice. A civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court says both the Ice and WHL are responsible for breaking a deal that was supposed to run through June 2023, costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. The city says in its lawsuit the team was paying arena lease fees, a percentage of game receipts, a cut of the club's advertising revenue and it collected 100 per cent of the parking and concession money. The claims have not been tested in court, no statements of defence have been filed and neither the Winnipeg Ice nor the WHL could immediately be reached for comment. The team, which moved to Cranbrook from Edmonton in 1998, won the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2002 and also won league titles in 2000 and 2011. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press