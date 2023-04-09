House damaged in Volusia County fire

Associated Press

A gang near Haiti’s capital ambushed and killed three police officers on Sunday in the latest attack against an under-resourced and underfunded police department that has reported nearly two dozen officers slain so far this year, according to authorities. The killings occurred in Thomassin, a largely upper-class neighborhood just south of the capital of Port-au-Prince that is controlled by a gang called “Ti Makak,” which translates to “Little Macaques.” The details of the killings were provided by an officer who survived the attack, according to the National Union of Haitian Police Officers, which said it was saddened by the news.