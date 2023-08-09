New House Bill enables student athletes to play a sport at a different school if their school doesn't offer it
To comply with Florida's expanded-upon "Don't Say Gay" law, one school district is no longer asking students to read Shakespeare in its entirety.
The new rule is thanks to legislation approved by the state's governor who famously goes by his nickname.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / Oklahoma State Department of EducationA Chinese-made Graco car seat is visible behind Oklahoma Superintendent for Public Instruction Ryan Walters as he sits in his vehicle, going full-out nuts in a video he would then post on X (formerly Twitter.)“Good afternoon, Oklahomans, I’ve been looking more and more into what’s going on at Tulsa Public Schools, and it’s just been unbelievable to find out that they’re one of the only schools in the country ta
It's rare for lawmakers on opposite ends of the political spectrum to agree. Bankruptcy for student-loan borrowers might be an area for common ground.
Students in a Florida school district will be reading only excerpts from William Shakespeare’s plays for class rather than the full texts under redesigned curriculum guides developed, in part, to take into consideration the state's new law that restricts classroom materials whose content can be deemed sexual. The changes to the Hillsborough County Public Schools' curriculum guides were made with Florida’s new legislation limiting classroom materials that “contain pornography or obscene depictions of sexual conduct" in mind. Other reasons included revised state standards and an effort to get students to read a wide variety of books for new state exams, the school district said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
What's allowed in schools changes. That's why a new Black studies curriculum tied to California's reparations task force will roll out differently.
(Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the Biden administration from proceeding with another piece of its student debt relief agenda, a rule that would make it easier for people who are defrauded by their schools to have their loans forgiven. At the request of a group representing for-profit colleges, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals prevented the rule from taking effect pending the outcome of an appeal to be heard in November. The three-judge panel gave no reason for granting the emergency injunction sought by the trade group, Career Colleges and Schools of Texas (CCST), which is appealing a lower-court judge's decision not to block the U.S. Department of Education's rule.
Conservative groups filed a lawsuit to block Biden's latest effort to cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 800,000 student-loan borrowers.
The government in England is promoting apprenticeships rather than “rip-off” university degrees.
"Grow your own' programs offer school employees a chance to become teachers at low cost. But do the programs really meet schools’ needs?
Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. The 2021 No Public Funds for Abortion Act prohibits state contracts or transactions with abortion providers and also bans public employees from promoting abortion, counseling in favor of abortion or referring someone to abortion services.
Imagine a professional footballer who takes part in all the training – but refuses to actually play in the matches. He argues that as the matches themselves take up less than 10 per cent of his working time, he should be paid at least 90 per cent of his salary. Would such an argument hold water?
More than two months after concrete fell onto a stairwell inside the Winter Hill School, city officials in Somerville say asbestos was found in the building.
The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to strike down President Joe Biden's student loan relief program on June 30 will affect millions of borrowers in several ways. One of them is how the resumption of...
In this letter, the Coalition of Asian American Student Organizations denounce the Supreme Court’s decision.
All afternoon and evening activities are canceled for the schools dismissing early.
Here's something that will ring familiar if you've followed the federal student loan forgiveness drama over the last year or so: Conservative groups are trying to block President Joe Biden's latest...
Berean Christian School is getting "phit" through pickleball.
“Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy threatens the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ students vulnerable to harassment and potential abuse from peers and family members unaccepting of their gender identity,” California’s attorney general said.
From tech to fast-food chains, artificial intelligence is everywhere now. It's even found its way into schools, with some use cases becoming a problem for educators, until now. Paper Founder Phil Cutler outlines his tutoring service that utilizes AI to "[help] students build a plan that ultimately gives them the direction and guidance to be the best student and be motivated in their academics." Cutler highlights Paper's features that teachers can use to track student progress while the generative AI adapts alongside the users. Cutler also comments on the worries other educational companies, such as Chegg (CHGG), have noted about user declines tied to the growing popularity of ChatGPT among students.