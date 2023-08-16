An hourslong standoff with Burlington police comes to an end
An hourslong standoff with Burlington police comes to an end
An hourslong standoff with Burlington police comes to an end
A 19-year-old Ohio woman on Monday was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend and another man last year when she drove a car they were riding in into the wall of a building at 100 mph.
The former Trump attorney responded to being charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act by saying she “will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him.”
“I think the strategy is to get bad convictions, but to get them fast,” the lawyer said of the four indictments The post Alan Dershowitz Thinks All Trump Trials Will Conclude Before Election: ‘There’ll Be Some Convictions’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The suspect said he was having a heart attack.
Former President Donald Trump was charged with 13 felonies on Monday in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Details of the party that was allegedly being planned for what would have been Paul’s 23rd birthday were described in a new book “Tangled Vines: Power, Privilege, and the Murdaugh Family Murders” by John Glatt
The mother texted the address to her son and said to “do whatever you want,” deputies said.
TORONTO — Two more people are facing charges in the case of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last month, including a community worker at a nearby supervised consumption site. Karolina Huebner-Makurat was killed while walking in the Leslieville neighbourhood at Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue around noon on July 7. Police have said the 44-year-old mother of two was hit by a stray bullet after a physical altercation between three men resulted in shots being fired.
Montreal police say they've arrested a second man in connection with the brazen daytime shooting in May of a woman with alleged family ties to organized crime. Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto, where he's currently detained on a gun possession charge. He is expected to appear in a Montreal courtroom by video conference to be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono. Iacono has been identified as the daughter-in-law of the late Moreno Gallo, a repu
The video shows Wray at a House Judiciary Committee hearing responding to a question by mentioning the FBI's role in the Hunter Biden investigation.
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year over the 23 February fatal shooting of his estranged wife
The 45-year-old woman was found in a dense cornfield in Deerfield Township, Michigan, authorities said.
Donald Trump has reacted to his latest indictment, calling it a “witch hunt” and attacking the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as “racist and corrupt”. Writing on his Truth Social network, Trump condemned what he described as a politically-motivated “witch hunt”. In reference to a document that reportedly appeared on the Fulton County court’s …
MONTREAL — A former Montreal primary school teacher who used his position as an educator and basketball coach to lure and sexually abuse five young girls has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Quebec court Judge Mélanie Hébert told a Montreal courtroom Tuesday that Dominic Blanchette’s crimes were aggravated by the fact that he was in a position of authority and trust with his victims, three of whom were 10 when the abuse began. "The fact that his offences occurred repeatedly, over a total
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and cover it up, including the attack that ended with a victim shot in the mouth. In January, the officers entered a house without a w
The 21-year-old was found dead days after her husband reported her missing, according to news outlets.
ATLANTA (AP) — Putting 19 people on trial at the same time is a difficult assignment for any prosecutor — whether or not one of those defendants is a former president of the United States running to reclaim his old office. The sprawling racketeering indictment returned this week by a grand jury in Atlanta presents a wide range of challenges. A big one is political: Finding jurors who don’t have unshakeable opinions about Donald Trump and others in his orbit. Beyond that, with so many defendants,
But he still urges the company to drop its lawsuit against the state of Florida The post Ron DeSantis Has ‘Moved On’ From Disney Feud: ‘My Wife and I Got Married at Disney World’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The Rock Island Police Department launched a probe into a suspicious death case at the home on July 26 after they were called for a welfare check.
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power. The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for