Hotel Flattened as Powerful Earthquake Kills Hundreds in Haiti

A powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti on Saturday morning, August 14, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800.

Footage by Bilal Al Habashi shows locals surveying a toppled hotel in the town of Les Cayes.

Of the reported 304 fatalities, 160 were said to be from the Sud department of Haiti, which includes Les Cayes. The Haitian government said it was mobilising in the Sud, Nippes and Grand’Anse departments, which were worst affected.

Preliminary magnitude reports suggested the earthquake was stronger than the 7.0 magnitude quake that caused widespread devastation on the island in 2010. Credit: Bilal Al Habashi via Storyful