Full Story: Hotel culinary team to donate used oyster shells for Community Oyster Reef Enhancement (CORE) program. Dedicated to the protection and restoration of the Tampa Bay estuary, the organization will be building and installing 50 vertical oyster gardens from the hotel’s boat dock. The oyster gardens will create an opportunity for juvenile oysters to attach and develop, growing to eventually filter two to five gallons of water an hour. As the organization’s first partner in Hillsborough County, the hotel plans to donate between 600 and 800 shells a week.