Hot weather and smoke return this week
Temperatures back in the 90s as smoke moves back into Colorado. Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your latest forecast for 8/29
Sharks winger Evander Kane has reportedly requested and received a temporary restraining order from his wife.
José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.
Kevin Smith has been hitting a lot of balls hard since being called up to the Blue Jays, and now he has his first home run.
Soccer great Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half.
Only the Mets.
A bronze medal for Canada at the Paralympics hung in the balance of controversy at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.
Smith reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64M deal.
There's so much more than meets the eye with the Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
The Toronto Raptors have added a little more depth and versatility.
Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the race because he won the pole on Saturday. Drivers will receive half points for the "race."
Juan Encarnacion was arrested in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was set to be presented before a judge on Saturday.
Abdul Alhassan is now thee seventh UFC fighter in history with at least three knockouts in under one minute.
The 2002 Scotty Cameron putter made its way to the US only days before auction.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
A charter school allegedly said it had multiple Division I prospects. It did not.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 on Sunday, taking two of three from the defending World Series champions. Senzatela (3-9) cooled off the Dodgers, winners of 17 of 20, by allowing two hits in just their fourth shutout loss of the season. They missed an opportunity to gain ground on NL West-leading San Francisco, which lost 9-0 to the East-leading Atlanta Braves, who
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed backup goalie Filip Gustavsson to a two-year deal. The team said in a release Sunday that the first year of the contract is two-ways and worth US$750,000 in the NHL, while the second year is one-way with a value of $825,000. Gustavsson made nine appearances for Ottawa last season with a 5-1-2 record, a 2.16 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. The 23-year-old from Skelleftea, Sweden also played 13 games with the Sens' American Hockey League a
SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home. Perez nearly recorded another homer, lasering an RBI single off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth. Nicky Lopez scored from first to cut Seattle