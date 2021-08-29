Hot weather and smoke return this week

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 on Sunday, taking two of three from the defending World Series champions. Senzatela (3-9) cooled off the Dodgers, winners of 17 of 20, by allowing two hits in just their fourth shutout loss of the season. They missed an opportunity to gain ground on NL West-leading San Francisco, which lost 9-0 to the East-leading Atlanta Braves, who