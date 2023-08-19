Hot weather continues through the weekend
Denver7 Forecast 8/19/23
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
Jason Osborne, an ex-Trump adviser, named how the former president will try to overshadow the GOP debate "right before" or during the event.
Critics blast the former president for another broken promise.
PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that the couple had split after 14 months of marriage
“They avoid people with a passion and they’re mean.”
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!
A federal judge has formally dismissed the two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden following last month's surprise collapse of a plea deal.
The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison.
The Canadian actress and model invited Aritzia to her home in Ladysmith, B.C. for the brand's latest campaign.
Ukraine's military has found recent success in downing Russia's highly capable Ka-52s, destroying three aircraft this week alone.
"She's never trying to outshine him in any way," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE of the Prince and Princess of Wales
A social media user shared how a flight attendant "snatched" her nephew's snack box, which resulted in the aunt throwing it all away.
The father-son resemblance can be seen in an archive image of Prince Charles from 1951
Rinna's photos from the trip feature boat rides and dancing outdoors
"I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family," "Secrets of Prince Andrew" executive producer James Goldston says, "however unlikely that may seem."
Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado also slammed the "despicable" threats against grand jurors who worked on Trump's Georgia racketeering indictment.
Alexander Khodakovsky and his battalion were forced to surrender a key Ukrainian village earlier this month.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Friday introduced a resolution seeking to censure the judge hearing the federal felony case alleging former President Donald Trump criminally conspired to overturn the 2020 election.
Prosecutors asked that Christopher Worrell, found guilty for pepper-spraying officers during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, be sentenced to 14 years in prison.