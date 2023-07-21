Hot weather ahead: July 20 Omaha
A low-pressure system trekking in from the Prairies will bring a risk of strong thunderstorms, with damaging wind and tornado potential, to southern Ontario Thursday
A line of severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings in parts of southwestern Ontario late Thursday afternoon, with the risk to continue into the evening.
While each heat dome has brought its own set of impacts to different regions across the globe, the common denominator is the tally of broken temperature records.
Oppressive temperatures will keep spreading across the south-central and southeast U.S. through the weekend, forecasters warned. Live weather updates.
A line of strong to severe storms will sweep over southern Ontario through Thursday evening, bringing a risk for wind damage, hail, and one or two tornadoes
Las Vegas and Phoenix have always endured broiling summers, but the scale and duration of this heat wave has brought new levels of misery.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's wildfire fight is set to move toward the province's more populated southern areas amid hot and windy weather, while cooler temperatures and rain are expected to bring some relief in scorched northern regions. In the province's southeast corner near Cranbrook, an unconfirmed number of homes have been lost to the out-of-control St. Mary's River fire, B.C. government and Aq'am First Nation officials said Thursday. "We are certainly seeing a shift further south," BC Wil
An uncommon stretch of humid weather is expected in Atlantic Canada this week, peppered with the chance of thunderstorms for parts of the region
A few storms may bring heavy rain tonight with more clouds Thursday. Isolated severe storms are possible by Thursday afternoon.
Severe storms are possible on Friday, and the risk for downpours could lead to localized flooding in areas hit hard by recent rains
Hawaii Gov Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday, July 18, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Calvin’s arrival.Video posted on Tuesday afternoon by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm clouds swirling towards the islands.The National Weather Service warned Calvin had the potential to bring “flash flooding, dangerous surf and and damaging winds” as it passed south of Hawaii on July 19.On Tuesday night, federal emergency crews arrived in preparation for the storm’s impact, local media reported. Credit: CIRA via Storyful
Heavy rains and rain storms of up to 150 millimetres will lash parts of Beijing and Hebei from Thursday to Sunday, while floods are expected to hit the Hai river basin in the coming three days, the agency reported. The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has called for all-out efforts to prevent hidden dangers and urged measures such as shutdowns and personnel transfers in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, it said. The Ministry of Water Resources will take preventive measures for floods in the Hai river basin located in the northern city of Tianjin next to Beijing, Xinhua said in a separate statement.
Despite several heat warnings from the National Weather Service, tourists faced death-defying temperatures to visit California's Death Valley.
Heatwaves are sweeping across the northern hemisphere with record temperatures recorded in the US, Canada, China and Europe. Heatwaves can have a significant impact on the human body, which adapts to counter its hazardous effects. Our Science editor Julia Sieger tells us more. Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Extreme heat sparks wildfires, health warnings around the worldWildfires rage for a third day in Greece as EU allies send aidExtreme weather brings wildfires, health warnings in Europe, US and Asia
A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India's western Maharashtra state killed 10 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris, officials said Thursday. A team of 60 rescuers and trained trekkers has been deployed to help save people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday night, the state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted. Harsh weather conditions have hampered rescue efforts and authorities have sent in medical teams to help the injured, he added.
Parts of Sardinia and Sicily will be the hottest in Europe with highs of 46C or 47C.
Countries around the world from China to the United States are battling heatwaves, with the onset of the climate phenonenon El Nino helping push temperatures higher. Scientists told Reuters that climate change and El Nino are the major drivers of extreme heat that have seen temperature records broken in Beijing and Rome, while leaving some 80 million Americans under excessive heat warnings. El Nino is a natural phenomenon that in addition to contributing to higher temperatures in many parts of the world, also drives tropical cyclones in the Pacific and boosts rainfall and flood risk in parts of the Americas, Asia and elsewhere.
This June was the hottest on record but will there be another heatwave?
Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday evening have ended.Earlier, the federal weather agency says it was tracking a line of thunderstorms that were heading east.Residents were warning that they could be faced with wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour and hail the size of quarters.Warnings were in place for York and Durham Regions and a watch had been issued for Toronto and Peel Region, but Environment Canada has lifted the alerts.When th