Hot Easter weekend ahead!
We're headed to highs in the upper 80s and 90s this Easter weekend!
We're headed to highs in the upper 80s and 90s this Easter weekend!
Former president says he watched Afghanistan ‘disaster unfold just like everyone else’
New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has received multiple threats over the last week, a person familiar with the situation told Insider.
King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's rep gave the BBC a rare update on whether they will attend his coronation next month.
Pardoning former President Donald Trump would not, in any way, begin the process of healing. It's still the right thing for President Joe Biden to do.
Emma Heming Willis has always appeared to have a good relationship with her husband’s ex-wife.
After low energy speech of grievances, former president entertained small group of aides and guests into the night
On "The Howard Stern Show," Shields said the son of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis stopped talking to her after the incident.
"I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations," the singer-songwriter told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper
Miley Cyrus wears a white cut-out dress made from see-through fabric to film a Backyard Session clip for her new song "Jaded." Shop the look here.
Ukrainian soldiers are using military equipment handed over by Russian soldiers surrendering over a hotline, an official claimed.
Melania will not leave Trump and privately says that people are just jealous, her former aide and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told Page Six.
Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Faison (R) had a testy exchange on CNN after the GOP-led state House expelled two Democrats for a gun protest.
Former US president appeared in Lower Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday
Kylie Jenner poses on IG in a racy af Good American string bikini in a series of holiday snaps and we are totally obsessed
In the video, the alligator shakes its head aggressively with a Burmese python locked in its jaws, cutting it into smaller bites for its meal.
“Please leave wildlife alone so they can go about the work of making more wildlife,” officials in Oregon said.
‘The only commentary I want to see’ said one social media critic
Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating? The internet seemed to think so, but reps for both celebs decided to clear the air. Here's what we know.
Legal experts say DA is smart to keep his best evidence under wraps, even as Donald Trump’s defense lawyers blast case for having too few details.
AI-generated images used by Russian media commentators — many of whom often praise the former US president — added to Trump's international pile-on.