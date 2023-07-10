Hostels offer young Hong Kongers a housing hope

STORY: Welcome to the Hong Kong home of 23-year-old insurance agent Chelsea Tung.

30 square metres, or around 300 square feet, of bliss and opportunity – almost unheard of for a young person in the world’s most unaffordable housing market.

Living with her boyfriend, the sleeping area of their studio flat is their favourite part – thanks to the starry lights.

She’s one of a lucky few to be selected as part of a new housing scheme for young people in Hong Kong.

It offers the chance to live in this so-called “youth hostel”, which is subsidised by the government.

"When we were looking for an apartment, we felt most places were too expensive or too far away from the city, and with transport we’d be spending almost $1,300 US dollars a month.”

That would be around 40 percent of Chelsea’s monthly salary.

Instead, she’s paying closer to US$500 a month - less than it costs Hongkongers to live in some of the city’s worst accommodation:

Sub-divided flats.

These are partitioned units in places which often have no personal bathroom and are barely big enough for a bed.

"At that time, I thought, why not just live at home if I can only afford sub-divided housing? But it lowers your quality of life. This is the line between moving out and being independent. I know that I have to deal with the real world and its responsibilities though, which is part of growing up.”

Moving out of home is a rite of passage for young people all over the world.

But in Hong Kong it’s been a big worry for authorities.

The city has been ranked as the world's least affordable housing market for 13 consecutive years, according to research firm Demographia.

Housing woes are also widely blamed for most of Hong Kong’s social problems – as well as the 2019 protests that rocked the city.

The hostel program ramped up last year under pressure from Chinese President XI Jinping.

He came to the city in July that year and said the local government must do more to tackle problems with housing and jobs for young people.

“If young people have a future, then Hong Kong has a future. We must lead the next generation to help them understand their role in China and the world, and grow their sense of national pride. We need to help young people with the practical problems they face in education, employment, entrepreneurship and housing.”

Not everyone thinks youth hostels are a long term solution though.

The government scheme is only likely to provide around 3,000 flats.

While public housing units are available for those on low incomes, the average waiting time is about five and a half years.

Families are the elderly are favored as well, so the chances of young, single people getting public homes is close to nil.

Ngai Ming Yip is a Professor of Housing and Urban Studies at City University of Hong Kong.

“If the government is really caring about the housing issue of young people, or perhaps they should reconsider their public housing policy on young people. Because now, if you are young, you have no chance of getting into public housing.”

Nonetheless, demand for these youth hostels is high – around five applicants for every apartment.

Criteria are also strict – and include 200 hours a year of community service.

But for Chelsea and her boyfriend, this remains the chance of a lifetime.