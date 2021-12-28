Hospitals sound alarm about number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Canadian Press

Tampa Bay Lightning officials pulled a player out of a meeting because he tested positive for the coronavirus and no one in the room flinched. As Anthony Cirelli went into the now-familiar COVID-19 protocol, the two-time defending champions practiced with their goaltending coach and an emergency backup in net and prepared to play Montreal on Tuesday night in a Stanley Cup Final rematch without either of their NHL goalies or their coach on hand. “It's just the norm,” assistant Derek Lalonde said