Hospitals overwhelmed as RSV cases surge

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it on the outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. E