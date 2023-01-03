With hospitals at 90% capacity, officials worried about new COVID-19 surge

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Maryland are at their highest level in months. The state health department hasn't reported new numbers since late last week, but health officials expect those numbers to go up in the coming weeks. It's not just COVID-19 causing concern right now with about 11% of patients in hospitals have COVID-19, other respiratory viruses, like Respiratory Syncytial Virus and the flu have put a strain on hospitals this season. This coming while hospitals in Maryland are welcoming the new year at 90% capacity. Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association said its still nowhere close to the omicron surge last year at this time.