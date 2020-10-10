Horses Reunited With Owner After Glass Fire in Sonoma County

Two horses were reunited with their owner near Glen Ellen, California, after having been evacuated by Sonoma CART as the Glass Fire approached. Footage of the reunion shows owner, Misty, meeting her two horses as they emerge from a trailer.

“Our volunteer in the video even donated a bale of hay and alfalfa to ensure the horses had everything needed as they arrived home safe,” Sonoma CART wrote to Storyful. “Misty’s five sheep were also transported and reunited later on that day. We are so grateful to assist our community in times of need.”

As of October 9, CAL Fire reported the Glass Fire has spread 67,484 acres and is 74% contained. Credit: Sonoma CART via Storyful