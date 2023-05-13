Horse Saved From Drowning at New York City Beach

A 17-year-old horse named Bear was saved from drowning at a beach in the Bronx, New York, on Friday, May 12, WABC-TV reported.

Footage released by the New York City Police Department shows rescuers pulling the horse from the water near Orchard Beach.

According to police, they received a call after 1 pm on Friday for a horse stuck in the water. Rescuers were able to free the horse and it was moved to a stable two miles from the scene, where a vet checked its vitals, they said.

WABC-TV said Bear was being ridden along the shoreline and became stuck in mud up to his chest. Credit: NYPD via Storyful