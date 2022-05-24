Horse-Drawn Buggy Leads Police on Low Speed Chase in Ohio

Ohio police officers were involved in a low-speed chase causing a horse-drawn buggy to ram into a sheriff’s cruiser, early on the morning of May 14.

According to local reports citing authorities, law enforcement located the horse and buggy after receiving a call about a wrong-way driver.

This bodycam footage shows a deputy from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office attempting to stop the cart before the horse trots past with a man visibly passed out in the driver’s seat.

The deputy then follows the buggy, pulling his car out in front of it and attempting to wake the occupant. The man doesn’t respond and the horse continues forward and rams the back side of the deputy’s vehicle multiple times.

Upon regaining consciousness, the deputy had a verbal exchange with the driver, who was then detained and transported to the Orwell Police Department, according to reports. Credit: Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful