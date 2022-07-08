'Like a Horror Movie!' Creepy Crabs Take Over Outside Costa Rica Cabin

When you think of scary creatures of the night, crabs are probably not the first thing to come to mind — but maybe they should be.

Blair Witch-esque footage posted to YouTube by Natalia Cara de Medeiros shows hordes of crabs hanging out under a blanket of darkness by the cabin she was staying at in Pacuare, Costa Rica.

“Most of the time we barely see any crabs, but every once in a while, most likely depending on the moon, they are absolutely everywhere,” de Medeiros told Storyful.

She added that if you don’t watch your step, you risk kicking or standing on them.

“As soon as I opened the door to leave my cabin, they were right outside, and there were more under it, and as I kept walking I kept finding more and more! In the grass, behind the trees,” she said.

“They’re harmless, but it felt like a horror movie,” de Medeiros joked. Credit: Naty’s Adventures via Storyful

