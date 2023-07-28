'It was horrible': Local restaurant closes early Thursday after air conditioning breaks
Air conditioners are working overtime and that's why an Omaha restaurant had to close early Thursday.
Air conditioners are working overtime and that's why an Omaha restaurant had to close early Thursday.
Doctors agree that nonalcoholic beers are not suitable for kids. It can introduce alcohol early and normalize teen drinking behaviors — it could be a disaster later in life.
This week on the podcast, Chris talks through the recipe he tested 100+ times.
Families in rural areas often struggle with finding affordable food. A recent study reported by GOBankingRates found that dollar stores have become the fastest growing retail segment for grocery...
To bake the perfect cake, you need the right ingredients. Similarly, you need a precise formula for a thunderstorm or else you will be disappointed with the result
Is an organic version really that much healthier than a good old Eggo? Find out.
Looking for an easy way to make delicious fried ice cream at home? Here’s how to make fried ice cream at home without using oil.
The Costco-themed cake included a fake membership card and fondant pizza and hot dogs.
Bananas aren’t the only way to load up on this electrolyte.
O'Leary's worried about one group in particular.
‘My name’s Tim. Sorry to correct you,’ the congressman said
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
And the pic is so nice, she posted it twice.
And a thong-baring micro-minidress, because of course.
Spring is just beginning, but Dua Lipa just gave a summer fashion teaser while sending her greetings from paradise. The singer posed in a crochet Hello Kitty swimsuit in new shots shared to her Instagram
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
The footage shows why this type of trap is a problem. And it's just one of a number of obstacles standing in the way of Ukraine's offensive push.
It's unclear how much damage was caused by a Russian strike on a key Ukrainian air base that houses the planes that carry the Storm Shadow missile.
Jenner set the record straight during the season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians' after noting her fans' comments about her and Karanikolaou on social media
Providing Ukraine with more weapons and expecting the nation to win the war is "the definition of strategic insanity," one expert says.