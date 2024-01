The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the Los Angeles Clippers compiling one of their best rosters ever, Kawhi Leonard wanted to make sure the focus was on the quest for a first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history rather than his future. So Leonard signed a three-year contract extension worth $152.3 million on Wednesday. A person familiar with the agreement confirmed the value of the deal to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released. “It