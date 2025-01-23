Hornets vs Grizzlies Game Highlights

The Grizzlies defeated the Hornets, 132-120. Top Performers – Charlotte Mark Williams – 38 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists 14-18 FG Career-high in PTS LaMelo Ball – 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists Top Performers – Memphis Desmond Bane – 24 points, 8 assists Luke Kennard – 23 points, 7 3PM, 4 rebounds, 3 assists Jaren Jackson Jr. – 22 points, 6 rebounds Ja Morant – 16 points, 13 assists 69th game with 10+ AST for Grizzlies (ties Mike Conley for 2nd; Jason Williams – 1st w/ 70) The Grizzlies move to 29-15 as they win their fourth straight game while the Hornets move to 11-29.