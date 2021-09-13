Hopkins Fire Threatens 200 Buildings in Mendocino County

The Hopkins Fire, burning on 257 Acres (0.4 square miles), threatened 200 structures in Mendocino County, California, Cal Fire said on Monday, September 13.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for the community of Calpella as the Hopkins Fire already destroyed several homes in the community on September 12. They later reduced the evacuation order to an evacuation warning in some areas.

Footage from local resident Krystyna Kubran shows smoke billowing from the fire as helicopters pull water from Lake Mendocino. Credit: Krystyna Kubran via Storyful