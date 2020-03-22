'We hope Plaquenil will save some people,' says Sanofi's Olivier Bogillot

As the world faces the biggest public health crisis in a century, researchers are exploring whether the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could be used effectively to treat the symptoms of the coronavirus. This follows encouraging early results in both France and China. French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said it was ready to offer the French government millions of doses of hydroxychoroquine, sold under its brand name Plaquenil. FRANCE 24 Annette Young speaks to Olivier Bogillot, president of Sanofi France.

