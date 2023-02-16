'Hope is Not Lost': Child Pulled Alive After '228 Hours' Under Rubble, Officials Say

A child was pulled alive from rubble in Antakya, in Turkey’s Hatay Province, on Wednesday, February 15, more than a week after deadly earthquakes claimed more than 41,000 lives across Turkey and Syria, authorities said.

Footage posted to the Mayor of Istanbul’s Twitter account shows rescue workers gathered around a child on a stretcher amid the rubble of a collapsed building.

“Hope is not lost”, the mayor said. “Our brother Mustafa was rescued alive from the wreckage in Antakya after 228 hours. While the construction machine was working, it was brought back to life with the attention of our rescue teams”, the caption read, according to a machine translation.

Local news outlets identified the child as 13-year-old Mustafa.

By February 15, state-run news outlet Anadolu Agency reported a death toll of 35,410 in Turkey. On February 16, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syria’s death toll had risen to 5,651, bringing the total death toll over 41,000. Credit: Ekrem Imamoglu via Storyful