Hoover High School investigating social media threat

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Wednesday found that the teachers union in Las Vegas is behind a wave of absences and ordered an end to what she said is “very clearly a strike” during a bitter contract battle in a state where it is illegal for public employees to walk out on the job. Since Sept. 1, the unexpected staff shortages have forced eight schools to cancel classes for the day and two others to combine classes, according to the Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas. The distr