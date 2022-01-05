Hoosier dad discharged after 158 days in hospital with COVID-19
WRTV's Nikki DeMentri talks with a Muncie man that spent 158 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi
Davante Adams was a rookie with the Green Bay Packers in 2014 when Jordy Nelson set the franchise’s single-season record for yards receiving. Seven years later, Adams appears on the verge of shattering his former teammate’s record. Adams heads into the Packers’ final regular-season game with 1,498 yards receiving. He needs just 21 more to match Nelson’s 2014 total of 1,519. The 2014 second-round pick from Fresno State acknowledges he doesn’t remember much about the moment Nelson set that record.
LONDON (AP) — With Tottenham's defenders giving away easy goals, Chelsea could restore tranquility while easing Romelu Lukaku back into the team. For Antonio Conte, though, it was a night of frustration on his return to Stamford Bridge four years after being fired by Chelsea as Tottenham lost 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday. Kai Havertz's shot after five minutes was inadvertently diverted into his own net by Davinson Sanchez. More absurd was the own goal in the 34
Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1