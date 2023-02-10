Hoops 8 February 9
Highlights from the final Hoops 8 of the regular season.
"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
ESPN's Jalen Rose did not mince words over Davis' "jealous" response to James' milestone.
In a move that changes the landscape of the NBA, the Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns for a massive haul of players and draft picks.
LeBron James posed with daughter Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny after one of the biggest moments in his career on Tuesday night
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to the Magic for Mo Bamba.
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie
Ticket prices have gradually declined in every 24-hour window since Sunday night and might end up being the cheapest on average since Super Bowl LIII.
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Wall reached a contract buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets on June 28
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
DETROIT — Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit. The team said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. while Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner. The 26-year-old Andersson was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a "battery of tests," the Flames said in Twitter post. Calgary was in Detroit for a Thursday night game with the Red Wings. "He was going t
Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
Tom Brady had his son stand back-to-back with his former New England Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, to show the height difference between the two
Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale. “I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-over 73 that left him seven strokes behind. “Tricky day,” McIlroy said.
In quite possibly the worst sequel since Cristiano Ronaldo’s 15-month sulk at Old Trafford, the European Super League is back. At least Bernd Reichart, the debonair TV executive orchestrating this second coming, has acted decisively in casting the leads, with his 10-point pitch in Welt adorned by the club crests of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Here we have the continent’s most restlessly acquisitive club, its largest debt zombie, and the creaking Old Lady of Turin, whose entire board has
Kyrie Irving came out charging in his Dallas debut, keying a big run to open the game and sparking his new teammates in front of a cheering Luka Doncic on the bench. Irving scored 24 points and the Mavericks never trailed in beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Wednesday night. “It felt good to get this debut out of the way,” Irving said.
The fathers of Super Bowl 57 quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are a huge part of their sons' lives, thus obliterating an ugly stereotype.