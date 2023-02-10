Hoops 8 February 9

The Canadian Press

DETROIT — Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit. The team said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. while Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner. The 26-year-old Andersson was released from hospital later Wednesday night after undergoing a "battery of tests," the Flames said in Twitter post. Calgary was in Detroit for a Thursday night game with the Red Wings. "He was going t