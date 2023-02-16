Hoops 8 February 15
More highlights from the basketball state tournament.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has again taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL made the announcement Tuesday, adding former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise's day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office. General manager Danny Maciocia will continue "to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season." The announcemen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
"You shouldn’t even be on the field," the "Last Week Tonight" host raged about one part of the "cartoonish" proceedings.
Wilson Jr. had been at the hospital to receive treatment after being declared incompetent to stand trial following an August arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus. “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me.”
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Norman Powell added 24, and the Clippers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 134-124 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Well this is something: the 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of the country. The network made it official today by announcing the first official full season of the Saudi-backed golf will air on some CW stations and on Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, […]
Paris-Saint Germain’s key forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, according to fresh reports
Welp, now the owners of the field where Prince Harry lost his virginity are speaking out. Here's what they had to say.
The Canadian men's national soccer team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Soccer's international governing body confirmed that Canada — along with the U.S. and Mexico — have secured automatic berths as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The marquee event — set to begin on June 3, 2026 and conclude on July 8, 2026 — will have 16 cities across the three countries host games, which includes Toronto and Vancouver. FIFA released a statement Tuesday saying: "The FIFA Counci
Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu first met in 2017
Bradshaw became an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday in 1994 after a football career that spanned 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was his usual easygoing self at spring training on Tuesday, hamming it up at times with his teammates as everyone gets settled into the regular pre-season routine and flow. An injury-plagued 2022 season behind him, Springer is feeling energized and healthy after undergoing off-season surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. "I'm in a good spot and I'm very happy about it," Springer said. "It feels good to feel good." The elbow issue
TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl's 30 points were one shy of a career high as he led the Toronto Raptors past the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday. Poeltl also had nine rebounds in his best performance since being traded to Toronto (28-31) last Thursday. He had a career-best 31 points for the San Antonio Spurs in a 117-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15. Pascal Siakam added 26 points with four rebounds and six assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet scored 10 and had a season-high 15 a
Check out our latest breakdown of fantasy hockey risers and fallers!
It's pretty clear that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will never be an NFL head coach. But that doesn't change how absurd it is that he isn't.