Hoops 8 December 17

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the pre-Olympics women's hockey series. Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves. Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. Savannah Harmon tied it at 2-2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation. Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensle