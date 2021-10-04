Honor Flight San Diego returns from trip, veterans reflect on experience
This weekend, 94 veterans were flown to Washington D.C. to tour their war memorials.
Toronto needed to win, and a loss by the Yankees or Red Sox on the final day of the regular season to force at least a tiebreaker game Monday for an AL wild-card spot.
The rivals will face off in Tuesday's AL wild-card game.
Trevon Diggs and the Dallas defense keep coming up with plays.
Arizona is in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Big Ben can't get it done anymore if the way the past three games have gone are any indication.
Wiggins' status for Warriors home games was previously in peril.
What a difference a week makes.
The Bills are showing they're still Super Bowl contenders.
Hollywood got airborne.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
Bridgewater took a hard hit from Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh.
Duncan Keith is vaccinated, but he would rather not be.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants finally won the NL West without needing to wait for the rival Dodgers’ result on the season’s final day, pounding the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Sunday for a franchise-record 107th victory to top the 1904 New York team. Logan Webb (11-3) allowed four runs and six hits in seven-plus innings struck out eight, walked one and hit his first big leaguer homer, a two-run drive in the fifth. Buster Posey drove in three runs on a pair of singles and got his 1,500th hit. The
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford made a diving lunge to his left to stop a sharp grounder by Dominic Smith of the Mets, then flipped the ball to Kris Bryant at second base as the shortstop’s momentum kept him rolling in the dirt for the force out, preserving a 1-1 game in the ninth inning of an eventual extra-innings loss. On Ketel Marte's bouncing grounder leading off the game Thursday against Arizona, Crawford scurried some 15 feet to his left then made a spinning throw to first while on
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to try to play through an injured right calf before finally calling it quits at halftime. Now Garoppolo is dealing with another early season injury that could force him to miss time. “I thought I could gut it out. I tried to for the first half,” Garoppolo said after the San Francisco 49ers lost 28-21 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. "It’s just tough, man. I’ve been in this situation too many times. It’s getting real old. It’s just one of
In Sunday's win over the Panthers, Elliott looked like the kind of player the Cowboys expected when they signed him to a huge deal — and who has Dallas looking like an NFC contender.
TORONTO — It was a Breeders' Stakes to remember for jockey Patrick Husbands and unheralded British Royalty. Husbands rode the 24/1 longshot to an emphatic four-length victory in the $400,000 turf race at Woodbine Racetrack on an overcast Sunday afternoon. It was Husbands' record fifth Breeders' win and marked British Royalty's first trip to the winner's circle this year, coming roughly a month after a rather unspectacular eighth-place finish in an allowance race at Woodbine. "Well, you know, it'
They came to the stadium with suitcases, unsure where they would be tomorrow. They left with a playoff berth and a chance to wipe the slate clean after a 162-game slog.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn't the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night. He also was booed. But when the Buccaneers quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter, there was a mixture of cheers and applause along with the jeers. Brady, 44, reached 80,359 yards through the air and then called a timeout before the next play — though no announcement had been made about setting the