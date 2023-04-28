Honor Flight San Diego flies 90 veterans to DC to see memorials
The veterans ABC 10News spoke to, including a man who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, all said they are ecstatic to go on the trip.
The latest incident, which the pilots survived, comes just days after another jet accidentally bombed a Russian city.
China is starting to flex its naval muscles seriously. Earlier this month the aircraft carrier Shandong, with a powerful escort group, left the South China Sea via the Bashi Channel and positioned herself on the Pacific side of Taiwan – such that the carrier and her aircraft could effectively cut the small democratic island off from outside support, had there been an active conflict underway.
With the callsign "Witch," mortar platoon commander Olga Bigar has inspired many as one of Ukraine's courageous defenders since the war began.
A Russian army officer has been arrested for allegedly stealing the engines out of T-90 battle tanks.
Vladimir Putin has sacked a top-ranking defence ministry official who was in charge of military logistics.
A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing’s aggression in the strategic waterway. The high seas face-off Sunday between the larger Chinese ship and the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal was among the tense moments it and another Philippine vessel encountered in a weeklong sovereignty patrol in one of the world’s most hotly contested waterways. The Philippine coast guard had invited a small group of journalists, including three from The Associated Press, to join the 1,670-kilometer (1,038-mile) patrol for the first time as part of a new Philippine strategy aimed at exposing China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, where an estimated $5 trillion in global trade transits each year.
Ukraine's military has taken heavy casualties, but its has grown due to mobilization. As a result, it now fields troops with a mix of experience.
Russia's air force has lost only 80 planes and has 1,000 fighters and bombers, while its navy has lost just one ship, a top US general said.
Surveyed employers recorded the lowest level of worker availability since data collection started in 1998.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that its strategic bombers had carried out what it called high-precision missile strikes on Ukrainian army reserve units overnight to prevent them from getting to the frontline. Russia's defence ministry, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, said the aim of the strikes was to prevent Ukraine - which says it is poised to launch a counter-offensive against Russian forces - from bringing reserve forces to the front line. "Overnight, the Russian Air Force carried out a collective rocket strike using long-range high-precision weapons targeting temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army reserve units," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.
World attention may be focused on the desperate race to rescue stranded foreign nationals in Sudan, but the real scramble for Africa concerns the ambitions of rival powers like Russia to expand their influence on the continent.
Paramilitary fighters deny involvement, saying they are committed to the extended truce.
For decades, US special operators have relied on their MH-47 Chinook to conduct nighttime raids and missions far behind enemy lines.
The anti-tank ditches near Ukraine's occupied southeastern town of Polohy stretch for 30 km (19 miles). Further back are defensive trenches where Russia's troops will be positioned. The defences visible in satellite imagery taken by Capella Space are part of a vast network of Russian fortifications sweeping down from western Russia through eastern Ukraine and on to Crimea built in readiness for a major Ukrainian attack.
The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces, in a report on Facebook, said fighting gripped Bakhmut and nearby areas. It said Russian forces had failed to advance on two villages to the northwest. Separately, Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, told national television on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours, Russian forces had attacked 324 times using artillery and multiple rocket launchers.
Russia says fighting in Ukraine could help people "obtain a high social status and a decent standard of living," the Washington Post reported.
The U.S. and European allies are scrambling to complete a complex and unprecedented mission before Ukraine's spring counteroffensive
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors and security service personnel in Poland are investigating the remains of an aerial military object that was found in woods in the center of the country, the justice minister reported Thursday. Poland’s security services are on high alert due to Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. However, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the object found near Zamosc, a town near the city of Bydgoszcz which is located some 265 kilometers (164 miles) northwest of Warsaw
Russian president continues drive to suppress dissent
Air Force leadership told lawmakers this week that the US should divest from its A-10 Warthogs because they don't scare China.