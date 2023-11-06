Hong Kong's colorful opening ceremony for the Gay Games

STORY: Locator: Hong Kong, China

The Gay Games are being held in Asia for the first time in its 40-year history

Date: November 4, 2023

Over 2,300 participants from 45 countries are taking part

in sporting and cultural events, including dragon boat racing and mahjong

The opening ceremony began with a march-in by delegates from around the world

followed by performances including the Chinese opera

(Lisa Lam, Co-chair, The Gay Games Hong Kong)

"The vision of the Gay Games has always been to create a sports, arts and culture festival that celebrates participation, inclusion and personal best. It doesn't matter who you are, how you identify, here, in the Gay Games, we all come together in a culture of respect, and belonging."

Organizers hope hosting the Games in Asia could serve as 'a beacon of hope'

across a region where intolerance is common

Hong Kong has no law against discrimination based on sexual orientation

and does not recognise same-sex marriage