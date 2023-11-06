Hong Kong's colorful opening ceremony for the Gay Games
STORY: Locator: Hong Kong, China
The Gay Games are being held in Asia for the first time in its 40-year history
Date: November 4, 2023
Over 2,300 participants from 45 countries are taking part
in sporting and cultural events, including dragon boat racing and mahjong
The opening ceremony began with a march-in by delegates from around the world
followed by performances including the Chinese opera
(Lisa Lam, Co-chair, The Gay Games Hong Kong)
"The vision of the Gay Games has always been to create a sports, arts and culture festival that celebrates participation, inclusion and personal best. It doesn't matter who you are, how you identify, here, in the Gay Games, we all come together in a culture of respect, and belonging."
Organizers hope hosting the Games in Asia could serve as 'a beacon of hope'
across a region where intolerance is common
Hong Kong has no law against discrimination based on sexual orientation
and does not recognise same-sex marriage