Hong Kong sentences seven for train station attack

A Hong Kong court sentenced seven men to prison on Thursday for their role in a 2019 train station attack on pro-democracy protesters.

In handing the sentences, Judge Eddie Yip described the crimes as "mob justice which caused panic among the general public."

It was one of the most violent scenes during the height of anti-government protests.

In July 2019, more than 100 people in white T-shirts beat protesters, reporters and bystanders at a train station in the northern Yuen Long district.

Some activists suspected gangs were involved and accused the police of collusion, citing their sluggish response to the attack.

Police have denied those claims, placing the blame on other protests around the city for their slow response.

On Thursday, the city’s District Court sentenced five men to the maximum 7 year penalty for rioting, as well as wounding with intent or conspiracy to wound with intent.

Two others were given a shorter sentence, because they had pled guilty before the trial.

These were the first convictions of any of the white-shirted attackers.