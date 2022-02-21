Hong Kong rushes to build COVID-19 isolation wards

The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, where the city's old airport once stood, would be turned into a dedicated COVID facility with 1,000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.

The conversion of public housing estates, rental of commercial hotels and indoor sport centres will also add an extra 20,000 extra units for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no or mild symptoms for isolation.

Scenes of people lying outside public hospitals in the rain and chilly weather have shocked many in the global financial hub, leading to an apology from authorities.