Hong Kong Records First COVID Deaths in Six Months, and Highest Daily Number of Cases

A long line for COVID-19 testing was seen in Tung Chung, Hong Kong, on February 10 after the city recorded what the South China Morning Post said were its first COVID-related deaths in six months.

This video, posted on Twitter by user @852go, shows a long line in Tung Chung.

Hong Kong recorded a daily total of new infections above 1,000 for the first time on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said two chronically ill patients in their 70s had died, on February 8 and February 9, respectively. Credit: @852go via Storyful